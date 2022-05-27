Mario Strikers: Battle League To Hold Early June Demo

Nintendo is looking to give you a shot at trying out Mario Strikers: Battle League early as the team will be holding demos in June. Being dubbed the First Kick, this demo will give you access to special online team battles happening between June 3rd-5th, as well as a training mode and some pre-season "friendly" battles to help you prepare for the game's eventual release on June 10th. The timing is kind of interesting as this is the kind of game you'd probably see at E3 at Nintendo's massive booth. Since that's not happening, this is basically a chance to have the experience at home as you can play the demo with people around the world in an experience we assume would be the same as going to the convention. Here are more details of when and how you can get involved with it.

The Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo's training mode teaches you all of the basics, from shooting, passing and tackles to more advanced moves and skills, which are necessary for ruling the field. Once you're accustomed to the controls, you'll be ready to put everything on the line and take on other budding strikers online in team battles at the following times: June 3, 8-9 p.m. PT

June 4, 4-5 a.m. PT

June 4, 12-1 p.m. PT

June 4, 8-9 p.m. PT

June 5, 4-5 a.m. PT

June 5, 12-1 p.m. PT With online matches for the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo event, players can form a team with other players and challenge competitors online. Each team will consist of players from two Nintendo Switch consoles and a maximum of two players per console. It's possible to team up with random players and invite friends to play together online. Experiment with all 10 characters in the game, test their unique abilities and assemble a team based on your preferred playing style.