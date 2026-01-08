Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Mario Tennis Fever, Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Tennis Fever Releases New Overview Video

Nintendo provided a better look at Mario Tennis Fever with a brand new overview video ahead of the game's launch next month

Article Summary Mario Tennis Fever launches next month with a massive roster of new and returning characters.

Discover unique Fever Rackets and special shots that add fresh twists and strategies to every match.

Explore new modes like Trial Towers, Mix It Up, and Wonder Court for dynamic, unpredictable gameplay.

Adventure mode features a story-driven campaign as Mario and friends battle to reverse a mysterious curse.

Nintendo released a new video this morning for Mario Tennis Fever, as they provided a better overview of the game ahead of its launch. This is a good five minutes' worth of information as we learn about everything added to this incarnation of the franchise's tennis series. Including the new Fever Rackets, new court challenges, several new modes, and new characters added to make this the biggest roster ever. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on February 12, 2026.

Mario Tennis Fever

Get ready for the all-new Fever Rackets and swing the match in your favor. Equip your character with a selection of 30 new rackets, each with its own unique abilities – like the Ice Racket, which turns parts of the court into a slippery frozen tundra, the Mini Mushroom Racket, which shrinks your opponent to bite size, and the Shadow Racket, which will have your opponent seeing double as you create a duplicate of your character. Just fill up your Fever Gauge to unleash a Fever Shot. And if you're on the receiving end of one, don't worry – you can try and send it back at your opponent before the shot hits the court, so they feel the effects instead.

Mario Tennis Fever also introduces new and returning game modes for everyone, from pros to first-timers. Get ready for Trial Towers mode, where players take on a series of challenges as they make their way to the top. There is also the new Mix It Up mode, where you can play matches with unconventional rules – like Ring Shot, where you have to hit balls with precision through rings to earn points, and Forest Court Match, where you can expand the court by feeding Piranha Plants a steady diet of tennis balls. Jump into a Wonder Court Match and experience Wonder Effects inspired by the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game that can really keep you guessing. Players can also enjoy returning modes like Tournament mode, this time enhanced with play-by-play commentary from a Talking Flower! There are also online modes, such as Online Room, a casual play mode with customizable rules, or Ranked Matches, where players can battle other users from around the world for tennis supremacy. There is even Swing Mode, where you can gently swing your Joy-Con 2 controller to hit a variety of different shots.

Mario Tennis Fever offers a new way for players to practice their techniques or learn new ones with Adventure mode. In this single-player campaign, mysterious monsters turn Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Wario, and Waluigi into babies, so they must re-master their tennis skills and overcome challenges to return to normal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!