Martha Is Dead Will Launch On PC & Consoles This February

Wired Productions revealed this week that they'll finally be releasing Martha Is Dead for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 this February. The game has kinda been in the eyes of gamers for a while as they have been slow on the development and reveals for the gameplay, but now we know the game is currently set for release on February 24th, 2022. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as we wait for the game to pop out in about three months.

Martha Is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller, set in 1944 Italy, that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war. As conflict intensifies between German and Allied forces, the desecrated body of a woman is found drowned… Martha! Martha is dead, and her twin sister Giulia, the young daughter of a German soldier, must alone deal with the acute trauma of loss and the fallout from her murder. The hunt for the truth is shrouded by mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of war that draws ever closer. What will prevail?

The first Indie game to launch using the native Italian language as the default setting – for full immersion into the story and the characters. The second game from LKA, the award-winning developer of "The Town of Light" and specialists in reality-based narrative games focused on tough subjects. Martha Is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide. Freely explore the breathtakingly realised Tuscany countryside on foot, by boat, or bike. Grounded in reality, Martha Is Dead's setting and historical context are inspired by real facts and places that have been faithfully reconstructed in true LKA fashion.

Play with numerous marionette sequences in the puppet theatre to remember repressed memories. Unlock symbols and use tarot cards to unveil new aspects of the game and to summon the spirit of The Lady. Collect newspapers, telegrams and listen to the radio to keep updated on what is occurring in the world during the war. Take pictures for the sheer pleasure of doing so, and also to progress through the story and discover more about the game world. A simulator will guide you through 1940s photography, where you'll be able to develop your actual photos through a fully working in-game darkroom!