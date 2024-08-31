Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Count Nefaria, marvel, Shathra

Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Shathra & Count Luchino Nefaria

Marvel Contest of Champions will launch the Glorious Games this month, along with two new champions in Shathra and Count Luchino Nefaria

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions adds two new champions: Shathra and Count Luchino Nefaria this month.

Players can explore new events like Lupus In Fabula and the Ludum Maximus with thematic challenges.

Join Act 9 - Chapter 1: The Reckoning, where Superior Kang shares crucial intel about Battleworld.

Participate in Glorious Games with unique events, champion chases, and community-wide rewards.

Kabam has a massive new update out for Marvel Contest of Champions, as they have a ton of new nefarious content coming over the next month. The game will be adding two new champions to the mix with the Summoner's Choice 2024 Winner and feral wasp goddess Shathra, along with Maggia crime syndicate leader Count Luchino Nefaria! Both will participate in the new Glorious Games addition, which we have a trailer for above. We have more details about the season from their website for you below, as Count Nefaria arrives on September 12 and Shathra on September 26.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Version 46.1

Event Quest – Lupus In Fabula There has been an undertaking to overthrow The Collector's ship! The Summoner is being called in to evict these evil-doers! But as they make it deeper into the ship they also find themselves deeper in trouble as each villain seems to be making their own plans for how best to make the most of The Collector's treasures. Will The Summoner be able to manage these miscreants? Or will they go down with the ship? Find out in LUPUS IN FABULA! Side Quest – Ludum Maximus The Maestro has declared four months of celebratory games to honor his return. The festivities begin with the Circus Maximus, an onslaught of games and challenges hosted by Count Nefaria. The Count will not accept anything less than the best, the mightiest, the greatest of games. So dare to enter LUDUM MAXIMUS! Nefaria knows that a true battle is a mix of skill and luck, so 5x weekly Maps will open which present randomized Paths filled with fearsome foes!

New Champions Count Nefaria Count Luchino Nefaria was the descendant of a long line of Italian noblemen, and used his wealth and connections to become a powerful leader within the Maggia crime syndicate. He furthered his rise to power by subjecting himself to scientific experiments that granted him superhuman abilities, but cost him his life. He was later resurrected as a being made entirely of Ionic energy, rendering him effectively immortal as long as he drains other Ionic beings to maintain his power. Shathra Daughter of the Elder Goddesses Oshtur and Gaea, Shathra comes from the world that would come to be known as Loomworld. Shathra was tasked with creating the Celestial Map of Humanity, however, after being outdone by her younger sister Neith, she became enraged with jealousy and spite towards her sister and the Great Web she had designed. Consumed by her vengeance and envy, Shathra gave into her feral nature to tear down everything her sister created, one Spider at a time.

Marvel Contest of Champions: Act 9 – Chapter 1 Glykhan has self-destructed but the sinister plotting of Ouroboros is far from over. However clues for where to head next seem few and far between. Luckily (depending on your definition of luck) Superior Kang has some secrets to share in the form of holo-tapes scattered around Battleworld. Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom send The Summoner on an intel retrieval mission, but they aren't the only ones looking for answers. Will the past come back to haunt The Battlerealm? Find out in Act 9 – Chapter 1: THE RECKONING.

Glorious Games Introducing our third Saga: Glorious Games! To celebrate the history of The Contest and his triumphant return in Marvel Contest of Champions, The Maestro has declared four months of celebratory games. Each month of the Saga will revolve around a different element of games, starting with September's Circus Maximus and culminating in the celebration of December's Grand Banquet! Featuring a classical antiquity aesthetic, an exciting Champion chase, surprise Champion reworks and brand new kinds of Events and Quests, Glorious Games is sure to usher in our 10-year anniversary celebration in style!

Realm Events Get ready to work alongside every Summoner in The Battlerealm! Realm Events are a brand new type of Event in which points will be contributed on a global level. Milestone rewards can be claimed once global and individual point contribution thresholds have been reached. For those more competitively-inclined Summoners, ranked rewards will also be up for grabs, including an exclusive and unique player title.

Crystal Cleansing: Realm Event Crystals are made to be opened, Summoners, and during the Crystal Cleansing Event, we are challenging all Summoners to do exactly that, to the tune of 1 Billion crystals opened! There will be milestones for the Community to hit, and a variety of rewards that are crystals themselves, cosmetic rewards, and resources! Get those crystal-opening screens ready, Summoners!

Champions Game Calendar The Champion wants to join in on the Glorious Games and has decided that in order to do that, he must create his own game. He has crafted Nigh-Invulnerable crystals that only those who have dedicated themselves to building their strength may even have a chance to open! Those who open the crystal will be crowned "Strongest of All." The Champion expects Summoners to work hard every day (with proper rest on the weekends) to see if they can force the crystal open with raw strength and determination.

