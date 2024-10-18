Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, new york comic con, NYCC 2024

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Original Villain Isophyne

Marvel Contest of Champions had a few annoucnements during NYCC 2024, including a brand-new villain, and the arrival of Dazzler and Spiral

During New York Comic-Con 2024 today, Kabam made a number of announcements for Marvel Contest of Champions, as Dazzler arrives and a new villain appears called Isophyne. Isophyne will become one of the new big baddies of the game, being an all-original creation for the game, voiced by the iconic Erica Ishii. Meanwhile, Dazzler and Spiral will be added in the remaining months of 2024, Venom will get a rework for the latest film, and the game will get a 60 FPS upgrade. We have more details form today's announcements below.

Marvel Contest of Champions – NYCC 2024 Reveals

Isophyne

Isophyne is a living isosphere; A powerful, artificial life-form created to protect the Battlerealm from invaders. Isophyne's qualities, characteristics, and abilities are distinctly tied to the Battlerealm and the history of The Contest.

Spiral

Spiral can summon spectral swords that are used for attack and defense, as they both protect her and can be fired off as a projectile. They're great for interrupting the opponent's Heavy Attack and Dash, or even chaining them at the end of your own Combo to start a new one. She's the first Champion in Marvel Contest of Champions to make use of this kind of projectile effect. Players will have the opportunity to obtain Spiral in November.

Dazzler

Dazzler is all about making the most out of music. Players can literally keep to the beat in their fights–Tapping in rhythm with her hits amps up the Tempo of the fight, supercharging the damage of her light blasts. As the Tempo mounts she can also slide in on her roller skates in a high-damage Dazzling Dash Attack. Players will have the opportunity to obtain Dazzler in December.

60 FPS Upgrade

In another milestone moment for Kabam, the studio is introducing 60FPS to the entire community in November! The updated frame rate will feature improved and smoother animations for enhanced, action-packed gameplay. Fans stopping by the Marvel booth (#2153) at New York Comic Con will be able to check out a hands-on demo of Marvel Contest of Champions and experience early gameplay of Spiral and Dazzler in 60 glorious frames per second.

Venom Rework

To celebrate the upcoming release of Venom: The Last Dance, Marvel Contest of Champions will host a series of Venom-related content, in addition to its players receiving a new and improved Venom! Players who log in for seven days total from October 21st to November 15th will be able to receive in-game rewards, including Champions Venom [Reskinned] and Anti-Venom.

