Marvel Future Fight Celebrates Its Sixth Anniversary

Netmarble has unveiled their plans to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Marvel Future Fight happening this month. To honor and celebrate the six years we've had of the game and its unique adventures, the company has started the event today by opening up pre-registration for a special anniversary event. In this event, all participating Agents will be eligible to receive a variety of high-value rewards and other bonuses that you'll only be able to collect for the next three weeks. As you might suspect, that includes crystals and tickets within the game, as well as special chests of content through winning matches. You can read more details about the event below, including a link to click to register ASAP. Best of luck to you all and in getting those items.

From April 9th–29th, players can enter their email address on the web page here to pre-register for Marvel Future Fight's six-year anniversary. Netmarble has substantially increased pre-registration rewards this year, as players have two avenues of collecting high-value rewards. Those who pre-register can receive items such 600 Crystals, 1x Selector: Tier 2 Character, and 1.5M Gold. Marvel Future Fight is also having a Sixth Anniversary Countdown Event starting April 5 that lets players collect several different rewards by checking in. On the day of the sixth anniversary, players will achieve Selector: Tier-3 Character and a special Sixth Anniversary Comic Card. Players who check into Marvel Future Fight every day during the Countdown will receive rewards including below: D-25 ~ D-19: Selector: 6★ Character, Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket and 200 Crystals

D-18 ~ D-12: Selector: 6★ Mutant Character and Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket

D-11 ~ D-5: Tier-3 Growth Materials, a Mythic Comic Card and 400 Crystals

D-4 ~ D-2: Level 4~6 Potential Enhancement Tickets

D-1: Odin's Blessing Chest