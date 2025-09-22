Posted in: Conventions, eSports, Events, Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Atlanta, Marvel Rivals, Marvel Rivals Ignite

Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Grand Finals Will Be At DreamHack Atlanta

Those of you looking at check out the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Grand Finals will need to book a ticket for DreamHack Atlanta next month

Marvel Games and NetEase Games confirmed that the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Grand Finals will be taking place at DreamHack Atlanta this year. Working with the ESL FACEIT Group, the event will be one of the many esports events to take center stage at the five-day esports convention in Atlanta, Georgia, in late October. The final twelve best teams from around the world will play against each other over the course of that weekend, with a $1 million prize pool on the line for everyone to take a slice from. We have mor einfo and quotes about the partnership below.

Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Grand Finals

Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 is the Official Global Esports Tournament for Marvel Rivals, the award-winning and critically acclaimed Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

"Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals is a great opportunity for players to embrace the Marvel Universe through esports, and we're excited to work with ESL FACEIT Group to deliver a top-tier spectacle for Marvel Rivals players around the World," said Haluk Mentes, General Manager of Marvel Games.

"We appreciate ESL FACEIT Group's efforts and expertise to bring the event to DreamHack Atlanta," said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. "We are thrilled to have ESL FACEIT Group leading these efforts, and we firmly believe their professional operations will create a spectacular event for Marvel Rivals that caters to players worldwide."

"Bringing Marvel Rivals to DreamHack Atlanta allows us to showcase one of the most anticipated new titles in gaming," said Adam Apicella, SVP Esports at ESL FACEIT Group. "We see incredible crossover between Marvel fans, the DreamHack community, and the audience for Marvel Rivals — and Atlanta, with its vibrant gaming culture, is the perfect backdrop to bring them all together. We're excited to give fans a unique chance to dive into the game and celebrate it as part of the festival."

