Marvel Rivals Reveals New Thunderbolts* Content

Marvel Rivals has a new patch coming out tomorrow, essentially being a Thunderbolts* update for the game with new additions

Article Summary Marvel Rivals rolls out a Thunderbolts* themed update with new skins and exclusive hero bundles

Thor and Doctor Strange costumes get visual and audio enhancements for improved in-game experience

Update brings hero balance tweaks, new settings options, and account management improvements

Key bug fixes address issues with maps, modes, and popular heroes like Wolverine and Mister Fantastic

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have finally revealed the eventual Thunderbolts* crossover that was going to happen in Marvel Rivals. Almost every time there's a movie or a TV series out, every Marvel game gets a crossover, and this is no different. Technically it's not a update for the whole film, but you're getting new skins, hero updates, some fixes, and a new event running until May 2. We have the finer dev notes for you here.

Marvel Rivals – Thunderbolts* Update

New In Store

Winter Soldier – Thunderbolts* Bundle

Black Panther – Damisa-Sarki Bundle

Costume Optimizations

Thor's "Lord of Asgard" costume has been refined to improve visibility and ensure the crosshair isn't obstructed.

Doctor Strange's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" costume now boasts enhanced visual details and voice effects to more accurately capture the essence of the costume theme.

New Content

You can now switch all costume-specific sound effects back to the default ones via Settings.

Using the latest S2.0 data, we've recalibrated the baseline data for calculating each hero's performance scores.

Locked accounts can now initiate the account deletion process even from a logged-out state.

Fixes – Maps and Modes

Squashed a bug in Competitive where an occasional map glitch incorrectly displayed check point gate statuses.

Reined in some mischief in the final part of the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown map where Loki's illusions could be placed in unexpected locations.

Fixed an issue in Giant-Size Brain Blast where destroying enemy summons would also count toward enlarging heroes' heads.

Fixes – Heroes

Stealth Special Breaker: We've sliced through a glitch where if Wolverine responds to a Fastball Special request while within Invisible Woman's ultimate, it would sometimes result in abnormal invisibility effects.

Stealth Special Breaker: We've sliced through a glitch where if Wolverine responds to a Fastball Special request while within Invisible Woman's ultimate, it would sometimes result in abnormal invisibility effects.

An Unexpected Thing: We've rocked out a fix for an issue that allowed The Thing's Embattled Leap to target teammates within an enemy Invisible Woman's ultimate. Now, he'll be as clueless as he should be.

Cloak & Dagger's Shield Shenanigans: We've zapped a bug where their ultimate would sneakily still do damage to foes protected by Magneto's Iron Bulwark or Hulk's Indestructible Guard—talk about an unexpected plot twist!

Wolverine's Aerial Annihilator: Fixed a flaw in the second stage of his ultimate where midair knockbacks lost their bite and dealt no damage. Now, when Wolverine soars into the fray, every strike is felt with the raw power of a true berserker!

Wolverine's Aerial Annihilator: Fixed a flaw in the second stage of his ultimate where midair knockbacks lost their bite and dealt no damage. Now, when Wolverine soars into the fray, every strike is felt with the raw power of a true berserker!

Star-Lord's Rocket Revamp: Eliminated an occasional speed decay glitch in his Rocket Propulsion ability, impacting his smooth movement. Now, every blast-off is as snappy and daring as a mixtape drop from the Milano!

Mister Fantastic's Fantastic Flex Fix: We've untangled an issue in his Flexible Elongation ability where hitting targets inside portals caused unexpected displacement. Now, when Mister Fantastic bends the limits of physics, his moves are as smart and precise as his genius!

Ascender's Altitude Assurance: Fixed a network instability-related bug that could sometimes abruptly yank wall-climbing heroes back to the ground after reaching the highest point. Now, every climb is as steady and heroic as your soaring ambitions!

