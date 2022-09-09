Marvel Snap Receives Release Date During D23 Expo

Nuverse along with Disney revealed the official release date of their next mobile game Marvel Snap during the D23 Expo. The news came down during their gaming section of today's events, in which they announced this new title will be coming to both PC and mobile devices on October 18th, 2022. What's more, they're officially letting people pre-register with rewards for doing so. The company also dropped a brand new trailer for the game as you get a glimpse at the 150 designed cards, the 80+ locations, and more. Here's that trailer and more info from the team from today's reveal.

The adrenaline-pumping, superpowered card battler lets fans assemble their Marvel dream team of heroes and villains and then battle their way through the multiverse to glory– all in just three minute play sessions. Marvel Snap is super easy to learn, but will take a lifetime for even the best of players to master. Nuverse and Second Dinner also released the game's pre-registration page today, where players can sign up to get the latest information on the game and snap it up the moment it launches on October 18. For players who love the thrill of a big win, Marvel Snap introduces a new way to compete, allowing players to "SNAP" to raise the stakes and double down. The mind games and bluffing inherent in this innovative mechanic makes Marvel Snap truly impossible to master, yet still incredibly fun to play every time.

"We can't believe the amazing response we've gotten from players all over the world who have been able to experience Marvel Snap during our beta period this summer," said Tom van Dam, Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for Marvel Snap (Nuverse). "Marvel Snap introduces a totally new type of card battler gameplay and fans can't get enough of it. We can't wait for players to assemble their ultimate roster of heroes and villains and then battle it out against each other starting October 18th."