Marvel's Avengers Next Event Takes On The Cosmic Cube

The latest event to come to Marvel's Avengers will put you in the thick of fighting as you'll deal with the powers of the Cosmic Cube. The latest update to the game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will have you encountering AIM and Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini, as you deal with the fallout from the events of Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect. As it always has been, whenever someone gets their hands on the cube, things don't go as planned. Under AIM, Rappaccini was able to experiment with the cube while the Avengers were trying to reassemble. Now she's gone mad with power and is putting her genius to work with the rest of AIM's toys. You can read more about the event below and check out the trailer as it goes live today.

The time has come for players to wrest control of the Cosmic Cube from Monica in a new Villain Sector mission available today: "Beating the Odds." But the weapon's immense power has made her an even greater threat, requiring the Avengers to use their wits and heroic powers to defeat her solo or in teams of up to four players. In addition to the new Villain Sector, the limited-time Cosmic Threat Event will begin June 24 and run until July 8. During the Cosmic Threat Event, players must scour the globe searching for Cosmic energy trails caused by Monica's superweapon: the Cosmic Cube. Players who engage in special Cosmic Threat Event missions and complete Cosmic Damage challenges will earn a unique animated nameplate, gear, and other valuable rewards as they close in on and challenge AIM's efforts to use the Cosmic Cube. This new Cosmic Cube content continues the storyline from February's Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect and sets the stage for upcoming releases, including Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, which launches in August.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Avengers – Cosmic Cube Trailer (https://youtu.be/u1Ij8u-POGc)