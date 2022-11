Marvel's Midnight Suns Releases The Official Launch Trailer

2K Games has dropped a new trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns today as we get a look at the official launch trailer ahead of release. The trailer shows off the devastating effects of Lilith's successful takeover of the Sanctum Santorum, as she has brought the undead to Earth and has started taking over some of the heroes and villains we know. This is basically you're last good look at the game and everything you can expect from it before they drop it on PC and consoles on December 2nd, 2022. Enjoy the trailer down below!

"Marvel's Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization, and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game. Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world's greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon. You are the Hunter, the first fully-customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Personalize your appearance, choose your reactions to situations, and build friendships with Marvel legends spanning The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. Decide who to take with you on missions, which missions to embark on, and a host of other options to make this a unique experience."

"From the creators of the critically-acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes an engaging and deeply customizable card-based battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair. Deploy a squad of Super Heroes on tactical turn-based missions to thwart the forces of evil. Use your environment, move around the battlefield lining up the perfect shot or combo, and then launch devastating hero abilities to gain the advantage in each epic encounter. The combat leverages the best elements from tactical games and card-based combat in a truly unique and thrilling experience. Spend time exploring what Super Heroes do in their off hours. Explore The Abbey—your very own mystical secret base—to discover powerful hidden items and secrets to aid you in the conflict against Lilith and her minions. Befriend and get to really know some of your favorite Marvel heroes as you interact with them in ways beyond the comics or the films."