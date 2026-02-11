Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 22cans, Masters of Albion

Masters of Albion Releases All-New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video released for the game Masters of Albion, as we get a better look at the gameplay ahead of its release

Article Summary Watch the new Masters of Albion gameplay video, featuring over six minutes of developer-led action.

Experience a god game that blends strategy, simulation, town building, and narrative-driven quests.

Explore the world of Albion by stepping into the bodies of citizens, battling bandits, and searching for secrets.

Survive day-night cycles, defend against monsters, and wield godly powers to shape the fate of Albion.

Indie game developer and publisher 22Cans released a new video showing off the gameplay for Masters of Albion. They called it a trailer, but let's be real, if you release any video over six minutes long, it ain't a trailer. This is basically a developer-guided tour of the game, showing off all the mechanics to the reimagined god game title. Enjoy the video above as the game will launch on PC via Steam on April 22.

Masters of Albion

Masters of Albion is a god game that goes beyond the genre. Mixing strategy with simulation, town management and tower defence, the game takes you into the rich narrative world of Albion. Starting in the undeveloped village of Oakridge, players will step into the body of a god, controlling the town and its citizens, building a small business and completing orders for various customers. But Masters of Albion goes beyond mere city building as it weaves a rich narrative into the gameplay, and offers players the opportunity to enter into the bodies of the people, exploring the world through their eyes, as they tackle challenges and quests, battle with bandits, search for secrets and treasures, and roam freely across the world.

Masters of Albion is a game of two halves, as the days allow for exploration and the cosy pleasures of building houses, painting and decorating, designing all manner of products, customising their workers and heroes, and interacting with the NPCs. But when night falls, the game turns on its head as each town comes under attack from monsters and beasts. Your aim is to complete the tasks given to you each day and survive the nights before you can continue your journey through the story of Albion and the drive to become the Master of the Mask.

Old Albion is gone, swept away by the advance of modern technology. But magic, once forgotten, seeks to return, curling its fingers around the edges of this world and squeezing the life force from its peoples. You play the role of the Chosen One, granted the power of a god, to shape the world as you see fit, in order to defeat an ancient power and a deadly enemy. It is your destiny to defend the people of Albion, and wield the power of the Mask as only a pureblood can.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!