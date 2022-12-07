Critical Role Is Getting Their Own Cookbook Next Summer

Random House Worlds, a part of the vast Penguin Random House tree, announced that they will be publishing a Critical Role cookbook. Officially the book is called Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role, which has been put together by Liz Marsham, along with contributors Jesse Szewczyk, Susan Vu, and Amanda Yee, with a forward in the book from cast member Sam Reigel and his wife Quyen Tran. As you might suspect from a book like this, they're going to have over 100 recipes that all have a theme around the mythical world of Exandria, where all of the show's campaigns are set. We have more info below from the team about this one, but it won't see the light of day until next August.

"Join a party of culinary adventurers in search of the fabulous flavors and delightful delicacies that make Exandria so exquisite. Here, they present their bounty: sixty dishes collected from each continent! Start in Tal'Dorei, where you can nab a trio of pastries from the Slayer's Cake, a staple of Whitestone's patisserie scene. Journey next to the birthplace of civilization, Issylra, and devour some absolutely divine Highsummer Honey Polenta. Travel to Marquet and explore Jrusar's Core Spire while enjoying some street meat. And finally, end in Wildemount, where you can unwind with a famous Ruby of the Sea Cocktail.

The recipes from these diverse dives are accompanied by the histories of each land—and stories of iconic culinary capers by Vox Machina, the Mighty Nein, Bells Hells, and more. Enjoy Percival de Rolo's Revenge Pasta, stuffed with enough garlic to ward off even the strongest vampires, and blackberry and lemon hand pies inspired by Scanlan's favorite spell. Prepare for battle with Jester's Sweet Feast, a platter of pastries made complete with a dash of cinnamon and a covert sprinkle of the Dust of Deliciousness. And as the night comes to a close, settle down with Lord Eshteross's Maple Ginger Cookies. With a foreword by Quyen Tran and Sam Riegel, gorgeous illustrations and photography to accompany mouthwatering recipes, and lore from each corner of Exandria, this is a must-have cookbook for every Critical Role fan."