Mastiff Games Announed The Small Sim Game Tinytopia For Summer

Mastiff Games announced this week they will be releasing their small simulation title Tinytopia sometime this summer. As you might suspect from all of the adorable photos below, you'll be making your own town in a Sim City-type of way, but you'll be doing it as if it were a miniature model sitting on your desk. Or on a pile of sand. Or on a weird shape balancing on tome toys. It looks adorable and has got us kind of excited as to what the game will allow you to do. You can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer below as we wait for a proper release date.

As the Mayor and mastermind of Tinytopia you're free to craft vibrant locales with an abundance of charming toy-like structures and tools. Develop quaint communities and attract new residents to grow them into bustling cities with soaring skylines. Build your creations and protect the tiny citizens from everything from natural disasters to monster attacks… or your own destructive schemes! Tinytopia delivers a wondrous experience on a tabletop scale that's as challenging or relaxing as you like. Big Goals, Big Cities, Miniature Pieces: Create the city of your dreams. Keep the population happy, the economy humming, and the skyline beautiful. And do it all with a wide array of toy-like miniatures and tools.

Craft Happens: As Mayor and Chief Architect, stack and combine building blocks to form incredible megastructures! Experiment to unlock more than 80 new structures!

A Smashing Good Time: Protect your tiny citizens from catastrophes like tornadoes, fires, monster attacks, UFOs, and more. Or flip a switch and watch it all come crumbling down!

Balance. Plan. Play: Prove your architectural excellence and put your skills to the test with Tinytopia's physics-based Challenge Levels or play through the campaign and recreate real-world cities like San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, and more!