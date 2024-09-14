Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Matchbox Driving Adventures, mattel

Matchbox Driving Adventures Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games have released a new trailer for Matchbox Driving Adventures, showing off Mission Types ahead of the game's release

Explore six dynamic environments and tackle epic missions with authentic Matchbox vehicles.

Compete in Adventure Mode or Competition Mode, solo or in local co-op, earning medals and customizing cars.

Release date announced for September 20, 2024; gear up to drive your adventure and expand your collection.

Outright Games have dropped a brand new trailer for Matchbox Driving Adventures this week, showing off more of the gameplay before it comes out this month. This particular trailer shows off the different mission types you'll encounter in the game, as you'll be able to use a bevy of vehicles from the company to accomplish tasks and expand your collection. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released on September 20, 2024.

Matchbox: Driving Adventures

Ready to get behind the wheel for the thrill of a lifetime? Then gear up for Matchbox Driving Adventures! The Chief of the Matchbox Adventure Squad heard you're the best driver around, and now they need your help taking on epic missions. Jump into an authentic Matchbox vehicle, show off those driving skills, and embark on larger-than-life quests as you explore six dynamic environments. Race against the clock to help citizens, complete deliveries, chase down runaway cars, and tackle exciting rescue missions. Dash through the City Center, then breeze past the Beach. Enjoy views from the Mountains or beat the cold in the Arctic. Take on the heat in the Jungle and avoid eruptions in the Volcano.

Explore these scenic locations in Adventure Mode or choose from 14 unique tracks with four thrilling variations in Competition Mode to compete for a spot on the leaderboard against fellow players. Play solo or in local co-op, the choice is yours. Complete quests to earn medals as you unlock and customize special vehicles to add to your growing collection, all displayed in the Garage. With over ten cars and trucks, you can pick the best vehicle for the job. It's time to get behind the wheel of iconic Matchbox cars and trucks, celebrate your accomplishments, and Drive Your Adventure.

