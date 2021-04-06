Materia Collective Releases The Darkside Detective's Soundtrack

Materia Collective announced this morning that they have released the full soundtrack to The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark. The soundtrack itself was produced by Thomas O'Boyle as he created all 33 tracks featuring a variety of detective drama-inspired music. Not to mention having several power ballads, horror scores, wrestling themes, and more to listen to. The soundtrack was released today on several outlets for you to enjoy digitally, but no word on if a physical version will be made. Here's a little more info from today's announcement about the music and the game.

"I drew inspiration from a range of areas from 80s horror movies to detective dramas such as Twin Peaks to power ballads. I wanted to evoke a kind of 80s-style noir affair but it was important that there be a subtle silliness bubbling beneath the surface," said Thomas O'Boyle. "The overall diversity is something I'm hugely proud of given that I intentionally limited myself to a relatively narrow range of instruments."

Twin Lakes is a cursed city. Less cursed than say, "Demons are tearing it apart" but more cursed than "always loses its keys" or "often steps in puddles". It's roughly in the middle of the cursed scale, is what we're trying to say. Cursed enough that it's a nuisance. Cursed enough that somebody has to deal with it… That's where The Darkside Detective comes in. Whenever you hear a bump in the night, feel a tingle up your spine, or smell something fishy, Detective Francis McQueen isn't far behind. No, he doesn't smell of fish – it's a phrase, come on…

Picking up after the events of The Darkside Detective, McQueen has to save his usually-present (in body, if not mind) sidekick Officer Dooley from the Darkside, so the two can get back to what they do best – investigating the city's many strange, often paranormal, always paradoxical goings-on. Join them in this frighteningly funny point-and-click adventure as they investigate six more standalone cases bringing them to a carnival, the local retirement home, an amateur wrestling circuit and even as far away as Ireland as they do what they can to keep the Darkside at bay.