Mattel Creations Reveals New UNO Set By Shantell Martin

Mattel Creations has revealed a brand new creative UNO set, this time around with custom artwork created by Shantell Martin.

Mattel Creations has revealed a brand new specialty UNO set this week as part of their Artiste Series, this one featuring the artwork of Shantell Martin. In case you're not aware of the series, the UNO Artiste Series pays homage to influential artists by having them create decks with their artwork infused into the set. The Series launched in September 2019 with Jean-Michel Basquiat and expanded with decks featuring Keith Haring, Nina Chanel Abney, Shepard Fairey, and Takashi Murakami. Martin's set includes variations on her style presented in a special color palate that brings home the same game you've always played with her take on the style. We got more info and a quote from her below, as the set is selling for $25.

"In our latest installment of the UNO Artiste series, Shantell Martin reimagines the UNO deck, showcasing the iconic line drawings that embody her ever-increasing influence as a contemporary artist. Often referred to as a language of lines, Martin's whimsical drawings and messages are both thought-provoking and memorable. The iconic artworks shown on the card feature her cast of unique characters and bold typography, turning this UNO Artiste deck into a work of playable art."

"Drawing inspiration from Martin's signature line-drawing style, the UNO Artiste Series: Shantell Martin deck is thoughtfully adorned with evolving and fluid black lines taking on the shape of faces, stick figures, sailboats, and more. The UNO Artiste Series: Shantell Martin deck adds a playful twist to the UNO gameplay fans know and love by inserting fun meanings and hidden messages into certain UNO cards, such as the 8-card, which plays off the rhyme, "don't be late." The set also includes four double-sided "Extra Cards" that, once combined, create two images of Martin's original designs in both black and white."

"The UNO Artiste Series offers an incredible opportunity to infuse my art into one of the most iconic card games in the world. I'm honored to be part of the series and share my playful take on UNO, joining an impressive group of artists with Shepard Fairey, Takashi Murakami, Nina Chanel Abney, and more. My art is just like my life – never following a straight line – and I hope fans find comfort in the twists and turns along the way," says Shantell Martin.

