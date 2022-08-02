Mattel Unveils UNO Takashi Murakami Artiste Deck

Mattel has revealed a brand new addition to their UNO Artiste Series as they have a new deck designed by Takashi Murakami. As you can see from the images below, this set has been entirely designed by the Japanese artist with his own unique style touching every single card. Both the front and back designs have been made featuring unique designs that, while complete made in his own style, still reflect the colo and number in the corners for you to play the game as normal.

These are absolutely beautiful, and you can tell Murakami went to great lengths to make a design that fans would appreciate from his work. As of right now, the deck will only be available through the company's specialty website, Mattel Creations, and as of this moment, they have the deck listed as going for $25. However, you won't be able to get your hands on it until this Friday, August 5th, at 9AM PT. Here's more info from the team about this deck before it goes up for sale.

Inspired by Murakami's signature bright and bold colors, along with his classic smiling flower characters, the UNO Artiste Series: Murakami brings his "Superflat" aesthetic to life in a premium UNO deck. The deck incorporates a wide selection of his signature artwork and even marks the first Murakami collaboration piece to include one of his abstract paintings. Now in its fourth year, the UNO Artiste Series pays homage to influential artists across meaningful decades by infusing art directly into a premium UNO deck. The Series launched in September 2019 with Jean-Michel Basquiat and expanded in 2020 with decks featuring the art of Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney. Most recently in 2021, UNO teamed up with artist and illustrator Shepard Fairey.