Mawile Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Twinkling Fantasy Mawile Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these Fire-type and Ground-type counters to raid Mawile during Twinkling Fantasy.

It's all about Dragon-types and Fairy-types this week in Pokémon GO. The Twinking Fantasy event brings forth one of the most interesting raid rotations we have had in the game in quite a while, with not only solid selections in Tier Five with Zekrom and Mega Raids with Mega Salamence, but solid options in Tiers One and Three as well. Today, let's take a look at how to counter Mawile. With this raid guide, you can take on Mawile in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters using our suggestions.

Top Mawile Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mawile counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Mamowsine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mawile with efficiency.

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Flareon: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mawile can be defeated by a solo Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Mawile uses the Permaboost Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!