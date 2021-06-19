Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Shows Off Multiple New Levels

Dovetail Games released a new trailer this week for Bassmaster Fishing 2022, showing off several new levels that will be in the game. All eight levels are from real-world locations and are being designed to give you a feeling of being in the real conditions as you cast your line for native fish to each area. If you'd like to get in on it early before the game releases, the developers are now accepting closed alpha sign-ups for anglers who look to help test out the game. You can read more about the locations below and check out the latest trailer.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 anglers will be hooked with eight unique locales to choose from to start their fishing careers. These locations offer different challenges and opportunities, ranging from dense swamps and cluttered boat yards to acres of open water, all featuring stunning scenery and an all-new day and night cycle designed to enhance the immersive experience. Players can use the new GPS map marker system to keep track of hotspots and underwater structures where they find more bites to improve their performance when they return. Lake Hamilton – Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs is one of the most popular fisheries in Arkansas.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – 8 Real-World Venues (https://youtu.be/Plx7GOBV3xk)