McLaren Will Add Multiple Cars To PUBG Battlegrounds In New Crossover

Krafton Inc. and McLaren have come together for a new crossover event in PUBG Battlegrounds, bringing their cars to the game. The 19.2 Update, which you can read more about here, will bring in a series of cars from the automotive company to streak across the battlefield as options to drive in and battle from. You'll have the chance to drive in exclusive McLaren GT vehicle skins and in-game items from September 6th through November 1st for PC players, and from September 15th through November 9th for console players. Which will also be the dates the update goes live for both platforms. You can read everything coming to that update below.

Drive in Style With McLaren Automotive: During PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS' collaboration with McLaren Automotive, players will have the opportunity to obtain a "McLaren GT Standard – Onyx Black" vehicle skin, costume, gear, emote and more via in-game McLaren Loot Caches. Players can also outfit the Coupe RB vehicle with McLaren skins and can equip the special McLaren skins to the vehicle through the new vehicle interaction feature. Players can apply the skins by pressing the secondary interaction key in front of the vehicle. The skins do not affect the performance of the vehicle, and its original specs remain unchanged.

During PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS' collaboration with McLaren Automotive, players will have the opportunity to obtain a "McLaren GT Standard – Onyx Black" vehicle skin, costume, gear, emote and more via in-game McLaren Loot Caches. Players can also outfit the Coupe RB vehicle with McLaren skins and can equip the special McLaren skins to the vehicle through the new vehicle interaction feature. Players can apply the skins by pressing the secondary interaction key in front of the vehicle. The skins do not affect the performance of the vehicle, and its original specs remain unchanged. Vehicle Workshop: PUBG Battlegrounds players can also make "McLaren GT Standard – Silica White" and "McLaren GT Elite – Volcano Yellow" vehicle skins in the Workshop by using the McLaren tokens acquired from McLaren Loot Caches and the Crafter Pass: McLaren. McLaren Loot Caches and the Crafter Pass will be sold in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS during the collaboration periods for PC and console. Additionally, exclusive McLaren Automotive customizable items will also arrive with the collaboration so that players can create their own McLaren vehicles to suit their personal style. In the Workshop, players can craft exterior vehicle colors, brake calipers, wheels, and more to design their own vehicles with these items. The customized cars can also be displayed in the custom lobby.

PUBG Battlegrounds players can also make "McLaren GT Standard – Silica White" and "McLaren GT Elite – Volcano Yellow" vehicle skins in the Workshop by using the McLaren tokens acquired from McLaren Loot Caches and the Crafter Pass: McLaren. McLaren Loot Caches and the Crafter Pass will be sold in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS during the collaboration periods for PC and console. Additionally, exclusive McLaren Automotive customizable items will also arrive with the collaboration so that players can create their own McLaren vehicles to suit their personal style. In the Workshop, players can craft exterior vehicle colors, brake calipers, wheels, and more to design their own vehicles with these items. The customized cars can also be displayed in the custom lobby. McLaren Container Car: Throughout the collaboration, a special container car will spawn in each starting point of Erangel, Miramar, Taego, Sanhok, Vikendi and Deston. Players who own a McLaren vehicle skin can interact with these container cars and only the player and/or their teammates who open the container can ride and drive the vehicle. The McLaren containers and vehicles will be removed once the match starts.

Throughout the collaboration, a special container car will spawn in each starting point of Erangel, Miramar, Taego, Sanhok, Vikendi and Deston. Players who own a McLaren vehicle skin can interact with these container cars and only the player and/or their teammates who open the container can ride and drive the vehicle. The McLaren containers and vehicles will be removed once the match starts. The Not-So-Friendly Neighborhood Food Truck: A new vehicle has arrived in Deston, dishing out some not-so-friendly treats to players exploring Deston. If you see the new Food Truck vehicle driving through Deston, you can expect a buffet of bullets flying out of the truck's open window! The Food Truck carries up to four passengers and features a large, vertical and open window on one side of the van and is only available in Deston.

A new vehicle has arrived in Deston, dishing out some not-so-friendly treats to players exploring Deston. If you see the new Food Truck vehicle driving through Deston, you can expect a buffet of bullets flying out of the truck's open window! The Food Truck carries up to four passengers and features a large, vertical and open window on one side of the van and is only available in Deston. New Weather System: PUBG Battlegrounds players jumping into Deston can experience the new time-of-day weather feature that will deliver a more realistic lighting/weather state over the course of a single match. The feature will not support a full day to night cycle and only a short progression cycle will be shown with no drastic change to the sun angle.

PUBG Battlegrounds players jumping into Deston can experience the new time-of-day weather feature that will deliver a more realistic lighting/weather state over the course of a single match. The feature will not support a full day to night cycle and only a short progression cycle will be shown with no drastic change to the sun angle. Animation Refresh: The animation refresh update, originally detailed in a dev letter, will be live for Update 19.2! The goal for the update is to enhance player experience by improving and refining the game's animation presentation, while retaining existing timing and strategy.

The animation refresh update, originally detailed in a dev letter, will be live for Update 19.2! The goal for the update is to enhance player experience by improving and refining the game's animation presentation, while retaining existing timing and strategy. New Weapon Attachment, Heavy Stock: The Heavy Stock arrives with Update 19.2 and will provide less recoil at the cost of slower ADS timing. Check the patch notes for a full rundown of weapons compatible with the Heavy Stock.