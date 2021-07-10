Mech Armada Will Be Released In Early Access In August

Lioncode Games announced this week that they're bringing Mech Armada to Steam's Early Access next month for people to try. As you might have guessed from the name and the artwork, you'll be piloting these giant war machines in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world where you'll have to fight off kaiju featuring turn-based tactics. No word yet on when they'll be aiming for a full release of the game,. but this will help you get a taste of what's to come. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

The world as we knew it ended when the Swarm came. Hordes of terrifying creatures out of our worst nightmares ravaged the Earth, destroying every living thing in sight. We few survivors fled underground, desperately searching for the tech and resources to survive – and fight back. To battle the monsters we created an armada of war machines called Mechs. Thanks to ground-breaking replicator tech these Mechs could be generated almost instantly in the battlefield, turning the tide of what seemed to be an unwinnable war. As we pushed back, we used every resource to power our way forward to destroy the Swarm.

Mech Armada puts you in command of a team of custom-built Mechs. Push your strategic skills to the limit in this fresh combination of turn-based tactics, roguelikes and deckbuilding, as you save what's left of the Earth from the Swarm. You'll need to plan carefully if you want to overpower the invading Swarm in a series of small tactical battles. Upgrade and build your deck of available Mechs, manage your resources and leverage your territory wisely. Get it wrong and it's game over. Start again with a whole new experience as monsters, maps, resources and rewards are all randomly generated.