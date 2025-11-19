Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break

Mecha Break Launches Season 2: Echoes of the Void

Mecha Break has officially launched Season 2: Echoes of the Void, complete with new Strikers, pilots, weapons, and more to enjoy

Introduce Strikers Mikillja for ramming power and Norne, a long-range sniper with unique weaponry.

Unlock new seasonal weapons, supply crate items, and stylish outfits using Mission Tokens or in-game store.

Meet elite pilots Sailaja and Charles Bell, each with exclusive backstories and unlockable mecha options.

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games has released the latest season for Mecha Break ahead, as players can now dive into Season 2: Echoes of the Void. The big additions to this are two new pilots, two new Strikers, some new weapons only available in the season, cosmetic (of course), and more. We have the rundown from the devs here, and the trailers show it off before you dive into the game.

Mecha Break – Season 2: Echoes of the Void

New Strikers – Season 2: Echoes of the Void adds new Strikers Mikillja and Norne. Mikillja is a high-caliber turret-based Striker for line-breaker playstyles. This Striker offers high mobility and power, utilizing an air cushion suspension and high-speed ramming to crush opponents. It's a perfect match for players looking for great power and speed, without the need for weapons. Norne functions as a lightweight ballistic sniper, bringing the long-awaited longbow-style weapon to players. It uses its signature weapon, the electromagnetic accelerator, to fire ultra-high-speed rocket-propelled projectiles for long-range firepower.

– Season 2: Echoes of the Void adds new Strikers Mikillja and Norne. New Seasonal Weapons – New weapon skins will be available in Season 2 and are available for purchase via Mission Tokens or by chance through Supply Crates.

New weapon skins will be available in Season 2 and are available for purchase via Mission Tokens or by chance through Supply Crates. New Seasonal Sets – The evening dress style Season 2 Outfit: Passionate Dancer is now available and can be unlocked via Mission Tokens. The Insect-style combat suit: Exo-Hunter will also be available at the Store for a limited time.

The evening dress style Season 2 Outfit: Passionate Dancer is now available and can be unlocked via Mission Tokens. The Insect-style combat suit: Exo-Hunter will also be available at the Store for a limited time. New Elite Pilots – Introducing Mecha Break's newest Inferno X-2's pilot: Sailaja and Tricera's Charles Bell Saliaja is a pilot who loses her memories following her biomechanical modifications. These modifications cause her to act erratically as she attempts to reclaim herself. Charles Bell is a war-weary veteran and a father of four adopted kids. Following the war's return to his hometown, he took up arms in order to defend his family. Tricera Custom and Charles Bell can be unlocked with Mission Tokens, while Inferno X-2 and Sailaja will be on sale in the Store for a limited time.

Introducing Mecha Break's newest Inferno X-2's pilot: Sailaja and Tricera's Charles Bell

