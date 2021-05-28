MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Launches Inner Sphere DLC

Piranha Games and EG7 have released a new DLC pack for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries as we delve more into the Inner Sphere. The full title of the pack is Heroes of the Inner Sphere, and it adds a ton of changes and additions to the game you haven't had before. Essentially, you're getting things like having the AI use jump jets, full 360 LOS radar, audio enhancements, more variety from challenges and battles, cross-play on all systems, force feedback, a new start to the campaign, several UI changes, and the ability to become more of a mercenary within the Inner Sphere than you were given before. In short: there's a lot more to do than just running around hotting up enemy mechs. You can read more about it below from the team and check out the latest trailer.

As the inheritor of a once-glorious Mercenary company, the quest for glory and revenge will stretch light years, chasing the threads of interstellar intrigue on the journey to become an elite MechWarrior and mercenary commander. The merc life of a MechWarrior BattleMech pilot continues in the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC. Follow your chosen career path from War Dog to Treasure Hunter in the new Career Mode. Explore new warzones, new quests, and new missions that span the full scope of the Inner Sphere. Hunt the Heroes with special quests that tell the story of seven new heroes and their lostech mechs. Find new mech chassis and variants, weapons, equipment, as well as blueprints to quirk your prized mechs. "Working with Piranha Games on MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries gave us first-hand exposure to the team's commitment to its fanbase," said Robin Flodin, CEO at EG7. "We are proud to support the developers in introducing the beloved MechWarrior franchise to a wider audience with today's global launch."