Meet Your Maker Launches First Playtest Update

Behaviour Interactive has released a brand new update for the first playtest session they're holding for Meet Your Maker. Simply being called the "Arsenal Update," this will be a DLC pack of content you can add to the game that will include a new Guard, a new weapon, and a Castle Siege Deco Pack. This is essentially a way to reward the players with a new set of additions while they continue to test out the game and make it better before they eventually release it. You can read more about the pack below, and if you're interested in taking part in the beta, you can sign up at this link.

A new Guard called Cannonback, a unique weapon called Plasmabow, and a Deco pack for Castle Sieges are included in the closed playtest DLC. The Cannonback guard possesses the longest range of any guard, and he can pin trespasser down under a hail of bombs. The Plasmabow is a fast-firing ranged weapon with a large ammo capacity, ideal to neutralize heavily guarded areas. As for the Castle Siege Deco Pack, it brings a unique set of brick and wood blocks, props, and decals for players to build anything from deep dark dungeons to impregnable fortresses. In the closed playtest, players will be able to make use of the addition of this DLC and see how it affects the time and frequency of play of the closed beta testers.

"At its core, Meet Your Maker relies on user-generated content and players' interactions," explains Ash Pannell, Creative Director. "We want Builders and Raiders to have as much fun, no matter the role they choose to play. ​ Players will be forced to continually refine their strategies as they see the addition of unique characters, weapons, and Castle Siege deco packs, ensuring a high replayability for the game.