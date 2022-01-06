Mega Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

Starting tomorrow, the Mountains of Power event will bring Mega Aerodactyl into Pokémon GO. It will remain the Mega Raid boss all through the month, departing on February 1st. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega from the Kanto region, perfect your catching strategy, earn Mega Aerodactyl Energy, and potentially even catch a Shiny.

Top Aerodactyl Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Dialga counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aerodactyl with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aerodactyl can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Aerodactyl can be quite hard to hit when it flies up. I'd advise to either wait for it to drop down on the screen or aim for "Great" shots with a bigger catch circle when it's high up there.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!