Mega Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Mega Aerodactyl Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Prepare yourself with a team of Rock-, Steel-, and Ice-types to defeat this raid.

The upcoming Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Aerodactyl Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Aerodactyl counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aerodactyl with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Kyurem: Steel Wing, Glaciate

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aerodactyl will take two trainers minimum to take it down now. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!