Mega Altaria Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

When it comes to Mega Raids, we tend to see a lot of the same Pokémon cycling through. One who we have yet to see featured a lot, though, is Mega Altaria who is back in Mega Raids as of this week. Remember, Mega Raids are now easier to complete and Mega Evolution is easier to use, so now more than ever, key into this Mega Altaria Raid Guide so you, too, can utilize this awesome Pokémon. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Mega Evolved Pokémon and potentially even catch a Shiny Altaria. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Altaria Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Altaria counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Zacian (Metal Claw, Play Rough)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Altaria with efficiency.

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Burn Drive Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

Excadrill (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Altarian will take two trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Altaria is an evolved Pokémon, it offers more Candies so I would suggest trying Pinap Berries first in order to attempt to multiply that Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60 according to Silph Researchers.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!