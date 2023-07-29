Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ravenage Games, Undreamed Games

Mega City Police Has Been Released On Multiple PC Platforms

Now you can take down crime in the future with several cyber officers at your disposal, as Mega City Police is now out on PC.

Indie game developer Undreamed Games and publisher Ravenage Games have officially released Mega City Police for PC via multiple PC platforms. Players can experience this action roguelite title in which you'll be judged more on skills than anything else, as you have a number of officers to choose from to help keep the future streets of crime in check. Enjoy the trailer below, as you can lay the game right now on Steam, GOG, Xsolla, and the Epic Games Store.

"The crime is out of control, the streets are not clean. There are criminals and psychopaths everywhere, ready to cut anyone's throat. A corrupt megacorporation squeezes the life out of the citizens, seeking to establish control all over the city. Only the incorruptible police officers of Mega City Police Department stand fast before the crime wave that consumed the city and threatens to overwhelm society. Choose your cop and dive into a deadly battle against the criminals and brutal bosses to unleash the beast of justice in the darkest corners of the city. Defeat bosses to collect iconic synth-wave tracks on audio cassettes. Set up a special audio player within the Police Department to immerse yourself in their mesmerizing melodies."

"Shoot, punch and use your abilities to destroy enemies at every level where you will find special boxes containing various weapons. Remember to collect money from enemies, they can be spent at the store to get new equipment and special contracts. Each level and every enemy is designed to hone your skills by utilizing each cop's arsenal to its fullest, ensuring you will fight crime in the most effective way possible. Quick reaction and tactical thinking will be required to succeed. Become a brutal killing machine like a Cyborg who has three weapon slots, improved armor, and a magnetic pulse that interrupts attacks and stun enemies.

Take on the classic role of a Rookie using a tactical dodge and stun grenade. Turn into a fast and extremely dangerous Scout with a lightweight frame and optical camouflage staying invisible to enemies and using her laser sight to inflict critical damage when the time is right."

"These are just a few of the cops available from the start. Unlock more characters with unique tactical abilities as you go! Do you remember the good old days when tough action heroes dispatched enemies with cool moves to a banging soundtrack? The entire game is imbued with the same retro spirit. Each pixel, each gun, and each item were crafted to give you that nostalgic feeling, from retro dudes for retro dudes with true love. What happens when crime is vanquished? It comes back with a vengeance. Completing the game for the first time unlocks a new police car, a new difficulty and more loadouts with instantly recognizable legendary outfits. Uphold the law in style."

