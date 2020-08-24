Mega Evolution Will Be Temporary In Pokémon GO: New Data In Code

There has been massive speculation about how Mega Evolution will be implemented in Pokémon GO. Some trainers thought that Megas would be permanently evolved, supporting this theory with the fact that Pokémon that had multiple forms in the main series games are, in Niantia's Pokémon GO, locked in their chosen form. Examples are Deoxys and Giratina, who must be caught in each form in order for their Pokédex entries to be complete. Now, it has been revealed by the PokeMiners dataminers that Megas, as seen in the coding of Niantic's latest update, will be a temporary power-up. Here's a breakdown of their new finds in the code and what it all means/

New text regarding a Special Research quest line focusing on Mega Evolution and Beedrill revealed this feature to be a temporary power-up:

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_megabee_0

TEXT: A Mega Discovery (1/4)

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_megabee_1_2

TEXT: I see you were able to get some Beedrill Mega Energy, my theory there is Mega Energy for different Pokémon and that each Pokémon needs a certain amount of Mega Energy to Mega Evolve.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_megabee_1_3 TEXT: It also seems to be a temporary state where the Pokémon seem to return to normal once the Mega Energy is depleted.

The leaked code also seemed to confirm longtime Pokémon GO content creator Poké AK's theory that Megas would be tied to the Best Buddy features in Pokémon GO:

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_megabee_1_4

TEXT: At first it may be difficult to gather all the Mega Energy needed to Mega evolve, but it seems that the amount of Mega Energy you need to gather is reduced over time.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_megabee_1_5

TEXT: Maybe it's because of the bond you have with your Pokémon?

The coding also confirmed what we reported on last week, with more details: the incoming Mega Raids in Pokémon GO.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_megabee_2_3

TEXT: Now, I'm sure you are going to ask "Professor Willow, how do I get more Mega Energy?"

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_megabee_2_4

TEXT: Well, don't worry, Trainer. It appears as though Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, and Mega Blastoise are appearing to challenge in Mega Raids all around the world.

It seems that the Mega Energy that Professor Willow is referring to in this Special Research is the Candy we saw in our last coding report.

Other details include that Megas will currently be banned from GO Battle League, and that there will be Field Research that rewards Mega Energy.