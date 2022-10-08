Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2022

Today is Mega Gyarados Raid Day, which will see your local gyms flooded with this fearsome Pokémon from 2 PM until 5 PM. If you want to spend today earning Gyarados Mega Energy and hunting Shiny Gyarados, it is best to go into these raids with a plan. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Gyarados, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Mega Gyarados's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Kartana (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade)

Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Mega Alakazam (Counter, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Sky Forme Shaymin (Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Tapu Bulu (Grass Seed, Grass Knot)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws to see if you can multiply that extra Candy that comes from catching evolved forms.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60, but Gyarados's Shiny rate will be even higher during the event. Past Raid Days have seen Pokémon boosted to a Shiny rate of one in approximately 10.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!