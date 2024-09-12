Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: houndoom, Max Out, pokemon

Mega Houndoom Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Mega Houndoom will return in Mega Raids in September. Prepare a team of Pokémon with the best moves to defeat it in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Prepare your team to defeat Mega Houndoom in Pokémon GO Mega Raids this September with the best counters.

Top counters include Primal Kyogre, Shadow Groudon, and Mega Swampert with specialized moves.

Soloing Mega Houndoom is tough; aim for three or more players using strong counters for a better chance.

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon like Houndoom is approximately 1 in 60; good luck, trainers!

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, has now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Houndoom in order to earn Mega Energy to use for your own Houndoom. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Greninja: Bubble, Hydro Cannon

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated by solo trainers… but it's going to be very tough. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

