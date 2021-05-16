Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

A switch in the Mega Raid rotation has brought the debut of Mega Altaria and the return of Mega Ampharos and Mega Houndoom to Pokémon GO. This is the first time we've seen Mega Houndoom since some changes to the game's meta. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Dark/Fire-type Mega Houndoom, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Houndoom's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Houndoom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Houndoom counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)*

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkedurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Side)

* You can only have one Mega Pokémon at once, so your best bet is to go for Mega Blastoise, the overall top counter, over Gyarados.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Houndoom with efficiency.

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Side)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Empoleon (Waterfalll, Hydro Cannon)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Quite the interesting mix-up. Since the last time we covered Mega Houndoom counters, Mega Gyarados debuted in the game arrives near the top of this list. Others include the appearance of Hariyama who was previously not included, along with the loss of Landorus and Haxorus.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Houndoom can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Houndoom will have a CP of 1505 in normal weather conditions and 1882 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!