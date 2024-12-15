Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, latias, Niantic, pokemon

Mega Latias Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Mega Latios is on its way out with Mega Latias on its way in. Defeat it to earn Mega Energy for Latias in Pokémon GO using these counters.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, have now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the first month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Chill Drive Genesect, Mega Latios, Mega Latias, and Altered Forme Giratina, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Banette and Mega Abomasnow. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Latias, who will have a stint as the Legendary Mega Raid Boss. While your team to take down Mega Latios will mostly do the trick, creating a team tailored to each Pokémon is best. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Latias Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Latias counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Latias.

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Shadow Force

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latias can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

