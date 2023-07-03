Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Teppen, Video Games | Tagged: capcom, mega man, Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network Joins Teppen In Latest Expansion

Teppen has a new event happening right now involving Mega Man Battle Network characters, but only taking place for a limited time.

GungHo Online Entertainment has added a new expansion to Teppen this week, as players will see Mega Man Battle Network joining the fray. The game has launched a new limited-time event quest which they are calling "30_MINUTES.EXE," to be clever, I suppose. There's a bunch of new cards added to the mix that will greatly change how you'll tackle this particular entry, but all of it will take place over the course of the next few weeks. We have the full details from he devs below, along with the latest trailer.

Tick Tock

Thousands of years after an ecological disaster, the descendants of an advanced civilization have created a peaceful Cyberworld. In the R&D hub of Den City, a broadcast shatters the peace as mysterious invaders start a countdown to the destruction of their world. RiCO from Mega Man X DiVE, who watches over the city to keep its residents safe, tasks Ryu from the Street Fighter series with saving the day – but he'll need help! Enter Lan Hikari and MegaMan.EXE from the Mega Man Battle Network series, along with his trusted friends and their Net Navis. It's time to deploy every last Battle Chip they have to defeat the invaders before the clock hits zero.

New Teppen Cards

Face off against the mysterious invaders… or join them! The Black card "Network Invader M. Bison," the Purple card "Crimson NetNavi ProtoMan.EXE," the Red Card "Blazing NetNavi FireMan.EXE," and the Green Card "Justice NetNavi MegaMan.EXE" all enter the fray! Here's a look at Network Invader M. Bison:

Type: Unit

Tribe: Human

Rarity: 6

Attack: 2

HP: 11

Effects: <Veil> <Quest>: The enemy Hero or an enemy unit takes six or more damage. Lv. 2: Place 1 CyberBoss M. Bison Virus onto the field.



Challenges and Modes

The limited-time Event Quest "30_MINUTES.EXE" challenges players to defeat viruses and strengthen their decks to save Den City. Players can earn new relics and player icons— including Bass.EXE—as a reward.

Light some candles because it's time to celebrate Teppen's 4th Anniversary! To mark the occasion, players can obtain Skin Pack Tickets to trade in for one of 28 different skins, with a guaranteed no duplicates for every ticket. Felicia from the Darkstalkers series is making her Hero debut for the anniversary with a Teppen-exclusive design as an EX Skin for Nergigante from the Monster Hunter series, which will be available starting in July. Players can receive 50 free card pack tickets throughout the campaign, including 10 cards from 30_MINUTES.EXE playable immediately in standard mode. Additionally, first-time players will receive 50 Core Pack Tickets to start their Teppen journey. Head to the Exchange for a free season pass, skin packs, and special 4th Anniversary-themed items and packs.

For those that relish Relics, take your Jewels to the Exchange to trade for decks with pre-equipped Relics. Four decks will be released in July, based on the Street Fighter series, Megaman X series, Devil May Cry series, and Resident Evil series. There are also new and returning BGMs, including the 'Theme of M. Bison' from Street Fighter V and 'VS. Life Virus' from the Mega Man Battle Network series, both available from July 14 to August 1. Additional returning BGM will be available from July 3 to September 1, based on characters from the Mega Man X series, Resident Evil series, and more.

Card Rotation

The "Super Spooky Village" card set rotates out of Standard Mode with the introduction of "30_MINUTES.EXE."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!