Mega Manectric Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2022

The most powerful Electric-type Mega Pokémon is back in raids. You can now earn your own Manectric Mega Energy by battling, you guessed it, you genius you, Mega Manectric! With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Mega Manectric, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Mega Manectric's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Manectric Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Manectric counters as such:

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Manectric with efficiency.

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Duo! Mega Manectric last appeared in Mega Raids in April before the downgrade of these raids to Tier Four. Back then, you needed three Trainers to defeat Mega Manectric. Now, you just need two well-prepared Trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Since Manectric is an evolved form, it would be worth trying a few Pinap Berries first in an attempt to earn extra Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!