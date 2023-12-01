Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scizor, Timeless Travels

Mega Scizor Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Use Fire-types to take down Mega Scizor in Pokémon GO as a single player due to its double weakness as a Bug/Steel-type in Raids.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Scizor in Pokémon GO using the top Fire-type counters.

A variety of Mega and Shadow Pokémon top the Scizor counter list.

Solo trainers can defeat Mega Scizor, but groups are recommended without top counters.

Shiny odds for Mega-capable Pokémon like Scizor are about 1 in 60.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Scizor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Scizor counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Scizor with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Scizor is the rare Mega Raid that can be taken down by solo players due to its double weakness to Fire-types. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Scizor is an evolved form, though, you can get extra Scyther Candy by using a Pinap Berry successfully.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

