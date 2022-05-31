Mega Steelix Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

The first Mega Raid boss of the Season of GO arrives tomorrow in Pokémon GO. Mega Steelix is back and it will only be here for about a week, as Niantic is back to featuring a rotating set of Mega Raids. This is the first time that Mega Steelix will be featured since Mega Raids were nerfed and made easier to complete. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Pokémon and see how many Trainers you'll need in the lobby.

Top Mega Steelix Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Steelix counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Steelix with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Ah, so much easier! Mega Steelix used to take four trainers to take it down but will now take two trainers. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Steelix offers more Candy as an evolved Pokémon so I'd suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in an attempt to multiply the Candies you pull in.

Shiny Odds

Mega Steelix has the standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!