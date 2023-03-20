Mega Venusaur Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Our Mega Venusaur Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to take down this raid & earn Mega Energy for your Venusaur.

The upcoming Let's GO 2023 / Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. This rotation includes Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Tier Five raids and Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids leading into the event with a switch-up toward the end. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to defeat Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids, earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Venusaur, and perhaps even catch a Shiny Venusaur. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Venusaur Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Venusaur counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Venusaur with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Venusaur can be defeated by two Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Venusaur is an evolved Pokémon, you will earn more Bulbasaur Candy when caught using Pinap Berries. I'd suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throw attempts and then, if it's getting dire, switch to Golden Razz.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!