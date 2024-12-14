Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Magic Hazard, Memory Lost

Memory Lost Confirmed For Release Sometime In 2025

Check out the first trailer for the game Memory Lost, as we'll see it released for Steam, PS5, and the Epic Games Stor sometime next year

Article Summary Memory Lost confirmed for 2025 release on Steam, PS5, Epic Games Store.

Engage in dynamic battles with mind-capturing mechanics in a dystopian metropolis.

The game's unique body-swapping allows adaptive gameplay through shifting avatars.

Player choices influence neural network and karma, offering multiple story endings.

Indie game developer Magic Hazard and publisher ESDigital Games confirmed this week that the game Memory Lost will be released for PC and console next year. This game is a story-driven top-down action shooter in which you will fight using a combination of moving into the minds of enemies in the middle of battle and using the resources they have to mow down everyone else around you. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for more to come next year.

Memory Lost

Memory Lost is a thrilling story-driven action shooter where the battles are built around the mechanics of mind capturing and moving into the enemy's body. Dive deep into the depths of Detraxis, a dystopian metropolis full of technological miracles and cruel corporate battles, and use your unique ability to shift your consciousness into your enemies, capturing their minds and mastering their abilities. This mechanic will allow you to instantly and tactically adapt to the situation and overcome obstacles standing between you and your objective. First-aid kits are not available. There is only one magazine in your weapon. Change bodies to survive your mission!

New body – new gameplay – There are dozens of opponents in the game, each with their own unique characteristics and skills that affect the outcome of the battle.

– There are dozens of opponents in the game, each with their own unique characteristics and skills that affect the outcome of the battle. Relocation is the basis of survival – If you don't want to run around in a half-dead state, look for a healthy body! Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health!

– If you don't want to run around in a half-dead state, look for a healthy body! Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health! Copy enemies' memories! – Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location.

– Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location. Karma in a top-down shooter? – The neural network is also shaped by your interaction with the surrounding world. Kill for the common good or kill for mercy. Your actions will unlock one of three possible endings. Play again with new tactics to see how Karma reacts!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!