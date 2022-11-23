Men Of War 2 Releases New Trailer At Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Fulqrum Publishing and Best Way took time during the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 to show off a new trailer for Men Of War 2. Like a lot of the trailers during the awards, it isn't too long and only shows off a few snippets from the game, but it's enough to give you a good idea of what's to come when they eventually release it to the public. You can check out how the latest RTS title from the franchise looks down below, as the game will be released sometime in 2023.

"Experience World War II real-time strategy gameplay like never before! Men Of War 2, the new chapter in the evolution of the top-rated RTS franchise, brings you more units with different specializations to lead, pinpoint historical accuracy, and new levels of visual and audio excellence, all combined with the series' original heart-pounding action. Lead your troops in intense real-time battles on the Western and Eastern Fronts and overwhelm your opponents in epic narrative single-player campaigns and skirmish modes, before then diving deep into the multiplayer action. Utilize sophisticated military strategies, lay ambushes, or use brute force to show your ability as the greatest military leader of all time. Attain full command of different roles: from Air and Armor to Infantry and Support in fast-paced battles packed with action. Men Of War 2 brings significant visual improvements, destructible environments, and an advanced AI, to create the classic real-time strategy game fans have been waiting for."

"Command dozens of historically accurate units with unique equipment into battle and blast entire buildings to smithereens. Create the best strategic plan using the ever-changing environment, cover, and a wide range of tactical options to eliminate your enemies, commanded by a reworked, fierce AI. Use The Direct Control feature to manage any single unit on the field at any time and change, upgrade and repair equipment and vehicles. Dive deep into classical combat mechanics combined with all-new gameplay features and experience the intensity of one of the longest-running series of WWII games in an exciting new way."