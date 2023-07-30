Posted in: Fulqrum Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Best Way, Men Of War II

Men Of War II Receives New Open Beta & Release Date

Fulqrum Publishing confirmed the official release date for Men of War II will be in September, but not before it gets one more Open Beta.

Indie game publisher Fulqrum Publishing and developer Best Way announced that Men of War II would be released this September, but not before the game gets one more Open Beta. The team confirmed the game's third and final Open beta will take place starting on Thursday, August 10th, and conclude on Monday, August 14, and will be the last chance anyone can try it out ahead of the release on September 20th, 2023. We got more info on how to take part in the beta and what you'll experience below.

"During the open beta, players will be able to experience Men of War II's Classic Modes, a highly-requested feature from the community, which will take players back to the multiplayer experience of previous Men of War games. Players will be able to simply select which nation they want to play as, and will immediately have access to all that nation's units in each match. There are no battalions and echelons, with the player calling in their forces based on a combination of each unit's individual timer, as well as the player's own pool of resources."

"Meanwhile, fans looking for a new experience can check out the Realism Mode, which offers a higher chance of disabling and capturing enemy vehicles, fewer visual cues concerning the visibility and health of their units, a more limited range of fire for weapons and many more gameplay changes. This Final open Beta is based on community feedback from thousands of players who have already played, tested, and provided their thoughts on the previous two public tests on everything from unit balance to optimization improvements. The version in this Beta will closely mirror the full release experience, with further features, lots of content, and other modes added at launch. The developers will continue to work on polishing and balancing based on fresh player feedback from this Beta. Players' progress and saves in this open beta test will not carry over to release."

