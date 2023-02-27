Merge Fantasy Island Launches New Strawberry Event Merge Fantasy Island has a new event they'll be able to dive into over the next few weeks as everything revolves around Strawberries.

Netmarble has released a new update for Merge Fantasy Island today, as players can take part in the new Strawberry event for the next few weeks. The big addition to this update is that they will have a Season 3 event running from now until March 20th, giving you a chance to collect all sorts of rewards themed around strawberries. They're also adding in daily rewards for you to just pick up throughout March, and all-new Nom Bag, and a collection event that will have you scrambling to find cards all over the island. We got the full rundown from the developers of everything you can expect to encounter for the next few weeks as the update is live now.

"In this Merge Fantasy Island update , players can meet the new Strawberry Kuya, either at the Shop or as rewards by completing in-game missions. These fruitful Kuya can gain Fruit Trees in Expedition mode and able to grow into 6 stages. Additionally, Strawberry resources can now be used to collect other resources, and players will have the opportunity to grow them into three levels. Starting today, players can experience several new limited-time events and obtain special rewards, including:

'Mystery Island' Season 3 Event (February 27 – March 20): Open to players who have achieved Lv. 12. Rewards include Strawberry Noms, Gems and more.

Strawberry Event Collection (February 27- March 28): Collection cards will be offered to those players that obtained Kuya or resources in the game. As players collect cards that match each objective, items such as Strawberry Noms and resources will be awarded.

New Strawberry Nom Bag (February 27- March 28): During the event period, players can purchase the Strawberry Nom Bag Box.

Daily Errands Rewards (March 13- March 27): By completing Daily Errands during this event period, players will have the opportunity to obtain Strawberry Noms or Strawberry-themed resources.