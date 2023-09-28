Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Meta Platforms, Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 Releases New Trailer Highlighting Its Options

Ahead of its release, we got a new trailer for the Meta Quest 3, as they reveal more of the options as well as some games on the way.

We got a better look at the Meta Quest 3 this week, as the latest trailer for the game shows off games and capabilities. Meta Platforms gave us a nearly two-minute highlight reel showing off some of the features you'll experience, such as being able to see what's in front of you with a new camera when you pause or being able to double-tap the side to turn it off. We also got to see what some of the new games will look like with a preview of VR titles such as Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, which will be released on October 26. Enjoy the trailer below, as it will be released on October 10.

"Ready to experience the most powerful Quest yet? Introducing Meta Quest 3, the breakthrough mixed reality headset that lets you blend virtual objects with your physical space or dive into full immersion. Play, work out, create, watch your favorite content, and connect with friends like never before. With the world's best library of immersive content, get ready to expand your world. Meta Quest 3 combines our highest-resolution display and pancake optics to make content look better than ever. To power those extra pixels, this will be the first headset to feature a next-generation Snapdragon chipset developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. That next-gen Snapdragon chipset delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2 — meaning you'll get smoother performance and incredibly crisp details in immersive games."

"On Meta Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one. These new experiences go beyond today's mixed reality by intelligently understanding and responding to objects in your physical space and allowing you to navigate that space in natural, intuitive ways that were nearly impossible before. High-fidelity color Passthrough, innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding let you simultaneously interact with virtual content and the physical world, creating limitless possibilities to explore. Now, you can play a virtual board game on your kitchen table with Demeo, decorate your living room with virtual art courtesy of Painting VR, or dive into a fully immersive world to do things that are simply not possible otherwise. Quest 3 makes Meta Reality available to even more people and at a lower price point, making it our first mass-market offering to deliver both cutting-edge VR and MR experiences in a single device, setting a new benchmark for future headsets."

"With a 40% slimmer optic profile* compared to Quest 2, Quest 3 is a sleeker, more comfortable headset. We also completely redesigned Meta Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers with a more streamlined and ergonomic form factor. Thanks to our advances in tracking technology, we've dropped the outer tracking rings so the controllers feel like a more natural extension of your hands and take up less space. We also included TruTouch haptics that first debuted in Touch Pro to help you feel the action like never before. You can even upgrade to our fully self-tracked Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers for a premium experience. And hand tracking will be supported out of the box, so you can explore without controllers, thanks to Direct Touch that lets you use just your hands to interact with virtual objects."

