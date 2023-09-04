Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, metagross, pokemon

Metagross Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Metagross Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will teach you how to defeat this raid during the new Paldea Adventures event this week.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Metagross, who features in Tier Three raids during the upcoming Paldea Adventures event. Let's get into it.

Top Metagross Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Metagross counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Metagross with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Metagross can be defeated by one solo trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Metagross is an evolved form, I would recommend attempting to catch it using Pinap Berries first, as those will give you extra Beldum Candy.

Pokémon GO Shiny Odds

Metagross cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Metagross, you must first catch a Shiny Beldum.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

