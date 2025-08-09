Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Metal Eden, Reikon Games

Metal Eden Announces Early September Launch Date

The adrenaline-rush sci-fi first-person shooter game Metal Eden has announced a release date, as the game arrives in early September

Article Summary Metal Eden launches on PC via Steam in early September, bringing intense sci-fi FPS action to gamers.

Play as Hyper Unit Aska, sent on a daring mission to rescue citizens from the deadly city of Moebius.

Master parkour, jetpacks, and combat to battle the Internal Defence Corps and advanced mecha foes.

Uncover the mysteries of project Eden as you explore brutalist environments and the lost human colony.

Reikon Games and Deep Silver both announced the official release date for Metal Eden this week, confirming the game will be out next month. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is an intense sci-fi first-person shooter, where your team is sent on a suicide mission to save several citizens in a plot that turns out not to be what it seems. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game arrives on PC via Steam,a s well as PS5 and XSX|S on September 2, 2025.

Metal Eden

An advanced Hyper Unit Aska is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens' COREs from the vast monolithic city Moebius, once a hopeful new home for humanity, now turned into a deadly trap. Blast your way through the Internal Defence Corps in cybernetic warfare, confront the ENGINEERS and uncover the mysteries of the project Eden. Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. Fight a diverse roster of tough, agile mecha troops and elemental forces. Extract energy cores and destroy the Internal Defence Corps shields to gain a battle zone advantage. Develop your arsenal and combat capabilities to become an unstoppable Hyper Unit.

Built to protect. Specialized in recon missions. Powered by a Phantom Core. Dash, grapple and wall-run through the Internal Defence Corps using enhanced parkour skills. Harness your superior agility and acrobatic combat prowess in pulse-pounding encounters. Transform into an Armored RFamball to charge into action and take on new and deadly machine foes. Control the air and dominate the battle with your gravity hooks and jetpack.

Moebius – a vast monolithic city high above the planet's surface protecting the mysterious Hive Tower. Run by mysterious Engineers, once a hopeful new home for humanity has turned into a deadly trap. Explore the brutalist and monolithic environments of the derelict orbital city and the mysterious world below, Vulcan. As Hyper Unit Aska, engage in the ongoing conflict over the consciousness of a lost human colony stored within reinforced storage units.

