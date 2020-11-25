Metal: Hellsinger Gets A New Gameplay Music Video

Funcom and The Outsiders revealed a brand new gameplay music video for their upcoming rhythm FPS title, Metal: Hellsinger. We've been looking forward to this one since it was announced over the summer, but until now there hasn't been a ton of info released about it. Now we have an awesome little trailer which is essentially a music video, set to the guttural metal sounds of James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate). The video shows off the influence the music will have over the rest of the game as you slay everything in sight in the name of vengeance. Enjoy the video below!

Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself. Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause.

Defeat the demon hordes with a skull-clad blade or a wide range of murderous guns. Each weapon has its own ultimate ability, such as Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye. Play through an epic storyline, narrated by award-winning actor Troy Baker. Then conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score in Challenge Mode. Although commonly known as Hell, The Infernal Planes is in reality a union of a thousand Hells, all of which are terrifying and diabolical in their own way. In order to dethrone The Red Judge, you must fight your way through the fiercest corners, from the icy world of Voke to the maddening world of Stygia.

Metal: Hellsinger is created by an experienced FPS team at The Outsiders and is the passion project of David Goldfarb, Game Director on Payday 2 and Lead Designer on Battlefield 3 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2. Every track is created specifically for the game with vocals by metal icons, such as Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Björn Strid (Soilwork), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and Tatiana Shmailyuk (Jinjer).