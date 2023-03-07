Metal: Hellsinger Receives Dream Of The Beast DLC Funcom has a brand new DLC pack for Metal: Hellsinger as players can get two new songs in Dream Of The Beast.

Funcom and developer The Outsiders have released a new DLC pack for Metal: Hellsinger, which they're calling Dream Of The Beast. This pack will include two brand new songs for you to slay to, literally, as you'll be getting music featuring Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil and Will Ramos from Lorna Shore. These are totally original songs made specifically for the game, as you will grind your way through new challenges at a different pace than you've experienced for most of the game. Which we believe is only the start as we're sure there's more DLC to come. You can read more about Dream Of The Beast below as the pack will officially be released on Mach 29th, 2023.

"To perform two brand-new original songs, we welcome new talent: the soaring powerhouse that is Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil, and the searing demon voice of Will Ramos from Lorna Shore. Players can select these songs from the new Song Selection feature that will arrive in a free update on the same day as Dream of the Beast releases. On top of the two new songs, Dream of the Beast adds plenty more. Blast through demons in rhythmic bursts of death with The Red Right Hand, the new machine gun, and don one of three sizzling outfits that provide unique gameplay modifiers. With this DLC, players will be able to experience Metal: Hellsinger with a completely different beat and playstyle."

"Metal: Hellsinger continues its 97% Overwhelmingly Positive Steam score after also having won The Golden Joystick award for Best Audio, the Tin Pan Alley Game Music Award, The Spawnies award for Best Music, the NAVGTR Awards for Outstanding Song Collection, Outstanding Original Light Mix Score (new IP), Outstanding Game, Music or Performance Based, and finally, being nominated for The D.I.C.E Awards, The Game Awards, and The Steam Awards."