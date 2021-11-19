Metal: Hellsinger Will be Released Sometime In 2022

Funcom revealed this week that they will be releasing Metal: Hellsinger, but the game won't be coming out until sometime next year. Originally the company was planning to release the game I'm 2021 after being announced the year prior. But today the team casually dropped the news that it's essentially being pushed back. No specific reason was given for the pushback at this time, but we're guessing like a lot of games that have been getting the push during the pandemic, the team needs more time to work on it. Until we get more news on their plans, we'll just have to kick back and wait to see what they intend to do.

Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself. Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause. Defeat the demon hordes with a skull-clad blade or a wide range of murderous guns. Each weapon has its own ultimate ability, such as Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye.

Play through an epic storyline, narrated by award-winning actor Troy Baker. Then conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score in Challenge Mode. Although commonly known as Hell, The Infernal Planes is in reality a union of a thousand Hells, all of which are terrifying and diabolical in their own way. In order to dethrone The Red Judge, you must fight your way through the fiercest corners, from the icy world of Voke to the maddening world of Stygia.