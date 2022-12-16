Metal Mutation Sets Release Date For February 2023

Microids announced this week that they have finally set a proper release date for Metal Mutation, as it will drop in February 2023. The game has been teased off and on for a while now, with us getting slight glimpses at the rougelite action dungeon crawler, but not really enough to see a ton of the game. That changed today with a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, which was released to signify the official release date. That date will be February 23rd, 2023, and it will be released on PC via Steam. We have more info on the game for you below to go with the trailer as we now wait out the next ten weeks for the game to drop.

"Metal Mutation is an action/roguelike/dungeon crawler taking place in a near cyberpunk future, where corporations have taken over. A metallic mutation is spreading across the population, and it's your job, as a cyborg helped by an IA, to solve the problem and defeat gangs of enemies in mind-blowing isometrical 3D environments. Eliminate your enemies with various customizable weapons, upgrade your character after every run and create your own play-style! Will you succeed?

A roguelike game where customization is key – In Metal Mutation, death is just a setback. Upgrade your character, customize your arsenal, and think smart about your progression to win.

Varied skills and elements– Discover multiple weapons, and combine elements and skills to create your own play-style.

A stylized Cyber-World – Inspired by blade runner, explore a cyberpunk world ravaged by companies and technological ambition.

A unique online coop mode – Get to The Shelter and fight hordes of enemies with three other players. Gather resources as a group, and learn enemy patterns to prepare yourself to get back into the main adventure."